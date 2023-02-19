Why EAC is ready welcome Somalia to trading bloc

The East African Community countries are optimistic that their economies will be boosted through the coastal port of Mogadishu in Somalia, once the war-torn Muslim state is allowed to join the community. With the relative stability in Mogadishu, the port is gaining traction as a gateway of Asian and Arabs goods into the region. Recently a team of experts from EAC partner states were in Somalia for a verification mission to assess the country’s readiness to join the bloc. Jjingo Francis was in Mogadishu Somalia and visited Mogadishu port.