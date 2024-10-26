Why is the National Coffee Bill so contentious? | ON THE SPOT
The National Coffee Bill 2024 seeks to reform Uganda’s coffee industry by abolishing the Uganda Coffee Development Authority and transferring its functions to the Ministry of Agriculture.
The bill arises from the government’s broader policy for rationalizing government agencies and public expenditure to streamline government functions, eliminate redundancies, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency. On The Spot, we discussed why the bill is so contentious.