Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Why is the National Coffee Bill so contentious? | ON THE SPOT

The National Coffee Bill 2024 seeks to reform Uganda’s coffee industry by abolishing the Uganda Coffee Development Authority and transferring its functions to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The bill arises from the government’s broader policy for rationalizing government agencies and public expenditure to streamline government functions, eliminate redundancies, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency. On The Spot, we discussed why the bill is so contentious. 


In the headlines