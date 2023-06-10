Why Parish Development Model programme is beset by challenges

In recent days, the President has been emphatic about his determination to ensure the success of the Parish Development Model.

At three separate events in the last month, the president pledged to arrest all those sabotaging the programme, while also making resolutions on repayment.

However, there have been repeated questions on why the programme is struggling.

To shade light on this we have Dr Edward Katende, Technical Advisor and Implementor of the Parish Development Model at the Ministry of Local Government.