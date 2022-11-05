WHY POLICE POSTS ARE ATTACKED: Ex-deputy police chief cites poor police-civil relations
The retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Julius Odwe has blamed recent attacks on police posts and police officers on poor relations between them and the civilians. Odwe said that much as the police claim to be carrying out community policing which is aimed at improving the relations between them and the common man, some of their operations have created gaps which jeopardise the force’s work on security matters.