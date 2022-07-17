Why Roko construction sucked up huge debts

The management of Roko Construction Limited says that their business was affected mainly by delays in completed projects as high interest accumulated from unpaid loans on various endeavours. The company's managing director Mark Kohler says that the company is opting to partner with the government to help offset its mounting debts to allow the company to keep over 3,000 on its payroll. The company management has been appearing before the Committee of Parliament to look into why the state should invest 270 billion shillings into company shares.