Why sitting on your wallet is not good for you

Did you know that sitting on a wallet may cause damage to your lower back at the point where the sciatic nerve originates? Speaking to NTV, Steven Emokor an orthopaedic doctor. He explains that he has received many cases of men complaining about back and leg pain with the main cause coming from sitting on the wallet, bad posture and unbalanced seats. The sciatic nerve is the one connected to the central nervous system and is responsible for the movement of leg muscles. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.