Why the CAA is optimistic about growth in 2023

Uganda's aviation has experienced its greatest growth since the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered business prospects in 2020. According to the Civil Aviation Authority, passenger handling at Uganda's airports has risen from a low of 500,000 in 2020 to pre-pandemic levels of 1,400,000 passengers per year. So, we asked Civil Aviation Authority Director General Fred Bamwesigye, what prompted this run of business and where things are heading in 2023. In the second part of this interview, we ask about activities planned for this year.