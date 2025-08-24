Will DP, UPC emerge from the ashes?

Hello
Mr Sanjay, a Tororo-based prominent businessman, confirmed his withdrawal from the race in a brief interview with this publication on Sunday evening
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held the first Trump-era call with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to discuss bilateral cooperation.
Justice Nambayo says in her view, it would be wrong for Bitature to sue Vantage