Will opposition secure reforms in 2023? | ON THE SPOT

Matthias Mpuuga has tactfully weaved his way through a year of parliament scoring high on his ambitious legislative agenda and working behind the lines of the ruling party to push through progressive legislation. But nothing of that effort has stopped the ruling party from getting draconian laws like the Computer misuse act passed, or even stopping the lavish expenditure of the government. His own bench has often come under sharp scrutiny for non-attendance of parliament and most recently an effort to kick out his most vocal legislator- Francis Zaake. At the heart of this is the age-old question of numbers but without numbers, does he have no other strategy?

On The Spot is Matthias Mpuuga, the leader of Uganda’s opposition in Parliament.