Will the boda boda crackdown work? | ON THE SPOT

Uganda Police has released another compilation of CCTV footage showing gory images of Boda Boda motorcycles accidents in Uganda. The pictures are simply horrendous showing how bodabodas are knocked down by speeding vehicles on the streets leaving their passengers either injured or dead. The situation is worse in Uganda’s capital where there is a total disregard for traffic rules. The impunity is exhibited by government officials, people in places of influence and ordinary Ugandans. Kampala is chaotic, to say the least. In trying to shed a light on these issues and much more, we had Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and spokesperson of Traffic police Faridah Nampiima.