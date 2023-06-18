Will the budget look out for the common citizen?

In a momentous event, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija took to the parliament this week to present the National Budget, with a solemn promise to address the pressing issue of poverty.

TALK OF THE NATION's focus turns to a crucial question: did the unveiled budget, delivered on Thursday, genuinely address the essential needs of everyday citizens? Providing valuable insights into this query is Allana Kembabazi, an esteemed representative from the esteemed Initiative for Social and Economic Rights.