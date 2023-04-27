Women MPs arrested after protest over security forces’ handling

Police in Kampala have detained eleven opposition women MPs at the Central Police Station. They were arrested outside the gate of Parliament as they started marching to the Ministry of internal affairs to protest against harassment by security forces. They say that in recent weeks the police have violently disrupted activities they organised in their separate districts to mark Women’s Day. The scuffle at parliamentary avenue lasted about an hour as the police and the MPs elbowed and shoved each other paralyzing traffic along the road.