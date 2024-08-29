World Bank pushes for easier access to GROW Fund
The World Bank has urged the implementing agencies of the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises program (GROW) to ensure that targeted beneficiaries can seamlessly access the funds. According to World Bank Country Manager Rosemary Mukami Kariuki, the majority of women-led small businesses or startups are often left out because they lack collateral.
According to the Uganda government budget document for the FY 2024/25, the GROW fund is worth USD 217 million (824 billion shillings)