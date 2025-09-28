Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Youths urged to register their intellectual property

Young aspiring entrepreneurs have been urged to register their intellectual property and trademarks to safeguard their innovations and gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

This call was made by a senior official from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives during the launch of the POWER Project—an initiative by Action for Health aimed at empowering young entrepreneurs, particularly women, through business development and reproductive health support. 


In the headlines