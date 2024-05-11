Agronomist tips on handling floods on your farm

Some of the Cassava gardens submerged in floods in Kyobe Village, Bweramule Sub county Ntoroko District. Photo/Alex Ashaba

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

  • During land preparation, consider creating runoff or sediment traps to reduce the likelihood of the farm flooding. This is done by creating channels that direct the water to a harvesting site or a nearby water source.  