Groundnut production: A big driver of nutrition

Mr Gerald Ssendaula examines the pods of a groundnut plant in his garden. Photo/Michael J Ssali

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • Groundnut is a highly nutritious food crop which is easily accessible to most people and is fast becoming a cash crop. Since it does not take long to prepare groundnut sauce, a lot of people prefer purchasing it because it does not take a lot of charcoal or firewood to prepare it. It is quite affordable to poor people.