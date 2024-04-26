Growing beans for income and improved nutrition

A bean farmer in Rakai District examines his crop. PHOTO/MICHAEL J SSALI

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • Since beans take a few months to mature and be harvested they are a good crop to depend on for cash. It is also a crop that can be grown on borrowed or hired land.
  • All things being equal, it is possible to produce between 1800 and 2500 kilogrammes of beans per acre.  