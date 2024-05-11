How Atwine built a bee keeping farm

A farm worker at Atwine’s store explains how to fix a modern beehive. PHOTO/ESTHER BRIDGET NAKALYA

New Content Item (1)

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

  • In June of 2014, he shared a bee-keeping proposal with his father. “My father agreed to give me timber which I used to make about 20 beehives. I sold the rest of the timber which earned me about Shs200,000.” He then used the money to develop the apiary.