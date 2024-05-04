Ugandan farmers fuel Java growth 

Java House CEO Priscilla Githungu speaks during the 10-year anniversary of the specialist coffee house in Uganda. Photo/George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Java House sources their Arabica beans from Kisoro, Kanungu, Kabale and Rukungiri districts, known for their abundant, high-quality coffee. In-house experts then roast these beans to perfection, ensuring each cup delivers a rich, bold taste of Ugandan coffee.