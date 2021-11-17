Accident proofing your bathroom

Having grip bars in the bathroom helps children and the elderly to avoid accidents and break falls. PHOTO/Rachel Mabala

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

Bathroom design and arrangement contributes to many household accidents. Try these measures to reduce risk at home.

While the bathroom is the most relaxing part of the house for most people, it also turns out to be one of the most accident-prone places owing to easy water spills and the hard surfaces and sharp edges therein. It is therefore essential that we find ways to proof our bathrooms from accidents. Dr Franklin Wasswa, a general practitioner, says accidents in bathrooms are more common among seniors and children inasmuch as anyone can suffer accidents there. Here are ways to secure this prized part of the house.

