Exterior cladding options to consider for your home

Aluminium is popular due to its lightweight  and low-maintenance nature. PHOTOs/Tony Mushoborozi.

By  Daphine Nakabiri

What you need to know:

Cladding  serves both functional and aesthetic purposes, protecting from the elements while enhancing the building’s appearance. When choosing materials, it is important to consider factors such as durability, maintenance and fire resistance.