Catholic, Orthodox churches face shortage of mass wine

Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kampala prays before serving holy communion to faithful during  mass at Kiwamirembe Catholic Shrine on December 31, 2022.  PHOTOS/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI
 

By  Monitor Team

