Fresh fight erupts over Uganda telecom contract

People walk past Uganda Telecom offices in Kampala. Officials said the disagreements within Uganda Telecom threaten to scuttle the $225m (Shs855b) capital injection in the company. PHOTO/FILE

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • Executives of the foreign firm owning majority stake in the revived Uganda Telecommunications Corporation Ltd, are expected in the country this week to resolve the delay in handing over to them the management of the national optic fibre network.  