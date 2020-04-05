Covid-19 positive patient gives birth in hospital

By Benjamin Jumbe

A covid-19 positive patient at Entebbe Grade B Hospital has given birth to a healthy baby.

The mother is a 22-year-old Ugandan from Kyengera, Wakiso District. She was reportedly infected by her husband who returned from Dubai recently.

Dr Moses Muwonge, the director of the hospital, said on Saturday that the patient gave birth to a bouncing baby girl at about 2pm on Saturday.

"The patient gave birth very well this afternoon through a Caesarean Section and the mother and baby are in good health," Dr Muwonge said.

Capt Dr David Magoba, a Special Forces Command officer, who is in charge of Covid-19 Isolation Section at the hospital said he was happy that the operation was successful.

By Friday, Uganda had registered 48 covid-19 cases.