Aya not for liquidation - court

The Commercial Division of the High Court has set aside a liquidation order it had issued against Aya Investments Limited for failure to pay money owed to Fresh Cuts Uganda Limited.

The court also terminated the services of the official receiver it had appointed to work as a provisional liquidator.

The court on Wednesday morning endorsed a consent agreement filed by both Aya Investments and Fresh Cuts Uganda Limited.

Fresh Cuts working through its lawyers, filed for and obtained a liquidation order against Aya Investments Limited on February 15, 2023 for failure to pay debts amounting to Shs70 million. The firm sought to recover the said money under insolvency regulations.

On February 23, Lady Justice Anna B. Mugenyi, invoking Section 92 of the Insolvency Act which empowers court to appoint a liquidator upon an application by a creditor, issued an order of liquidation against Aya Investments.

The judge found that Ms Fresh Cuts Uganda Limited had proved Aya’s unfulfilled indebtedness to Fresh Cuts.

“Subsequently, pursuant to the insolvency Act, I find that the respondent (Aya Investments) is insolvent and that the petitioner (Fresh Cuts) has satisfied all conditions necessary for the grant of an order appointing a liquidator against the respondent/debtor (Aya Investments)” Justice Mugenyi ruled.

However, copies of the latest court documents, including affidavits filed by both Mr Abdullatif Hamid, the chairman of Aya Investments, and Mr Amos Tindiyebwa, the Managing Director of Fresh Cuts Uganda Limited, indicate that the debt on which the court based to its liquidation order had been paid.

An affidavit that Mr Abdullatif Hamid filed in court on April 27, proved payment before court pronounced itself on the matter.

“I, on behalf of Aya Investments Uganda Limited, had paid the decretal sum of Shs70 million as a full and final settlement of the claim in the bankruptcy cause 03 of 2022 before the decision of this Honourable Court,” Mr Hamid’s affidavit reads.

Mr Hamid told court that as he travelled out of the country immediately after he had made the payment there may have been a breakdown in communication between Aya and Fresh Cuts.