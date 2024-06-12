Women entrepreneurs to be celebrated  

At least up to 100 women entrepreneurs will next month be recognized for their contribution in innovation, job creation, skills development, and business transformation.

The entrepreneurs, mainly drawn from micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, will be part of the Women in Business due to meet in Kampala for the annual Women Entrepreneurship Celebrations slated for July 5.

Organized by Ideation Corner Foundation in partnership with HiPipo and the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organisation, the awards will recognize exceptional women entrepreneurs leading Uganda’s transformation.

Speaking ahead of the awards gala, Ms Damali Ssali, the Ideation Corner Founder said whereas a lot of effort continues to be channeled towards encouraging women entrepreneurship to put their best foot forward, little or no effort is being channeled towards appreciating the strides made so far.

“Many entrepreneurs invest resources, most of which are never recouped yet a token of appreciation, however, small, would go a long way to remind them that they are valued, and their contribution cherished,” she said, noting that the Ideation Corner has offered young entrepreneurs free space to ideate, conceptualise, develop, fine-tune, and turn their ideas into reality.

The inaugural Women Entrepreneurship Celebration was held in 2021 in Kampala with up to 25 women entrepreneurs recognized.

The celebrations allow women entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses, share experiences, and mutually celebrate each other for breaking the glass ceiling in a largely male-dominated space.

Ms Charlotte Neeza, the HiPipo Fintech events manager, said women founded and led businesses, “more so those that weathered Covid-19 must be celebrated for demonstrating resilience and ability to recover, with the pandemic having taken many businesses with it.

“Covid-19 took a huge toll on women entrepreneurs. The majority lost their working capital, businesses, and livelihoods,” she said.

However, Ms Neeza noted that many business have since picked themselves up and rebuilt even as they continue to face capital, market acquisition, and expansion challenges.