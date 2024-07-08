A toast to the women in media

Friday evening was a girls’ night out as ladies of the fourth estate gathered for a sip over, bonding, and then some.

The event, hosted at Next Media Park in Naguru, a Kampala suburb, was an intimate evening dedicated to celebrating and highlighting the resilient women in media and it attracted women from various media sectors, including radio, television, print, and digital media, with podcasters and influencers also in attendance.

The gathering focused on discussions about resilience, the importance of impact, and self-care for women.

“Iit is essential to take care of ourselves. We need to speak positive words to ourselves, especially in these times when mental health is real. With the barriers we face and the demands of our roles, self-care is crucial, Next Media’s Racheal Thondu Mugisha, the evening’s keynote speaker said.

Thondu emphasised the crucial role of women in media in nurturing communities and driving societal change: “Even as we celebrate our power as women in media, the question remains: how are we using these platforms to nurture our communities and create the change we desire for society at large?”

The event, which was the first-ever #SheWalks sip over experience, saw the ladies get a whisky mentorship session.

Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker brand manager, said the sip over was significant as a celebration of the remarkable women of the fourth estate.