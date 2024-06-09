Taking in Diani luxury on a budget





Diani Beach Kenya is often referred to as a collective term for a group of interconnected beaches located south of Mombasa that make up Diani Beach. ‘Two of the most popular beaches in Kenya are Diani Beach and Galu Beach, which each stretch for 15 kilometres over powdery white sand,’ according to dianibeachmombasa.com.

Diani offers unparalleled experiences for newlyweds, and families with children are also catered for. A special children’s facility for children aged five and above means parents can immerse themselves in the experiences without any worries.

Although it has become a popular travel destination, some Ugandans are left wondering how to get there and what to do when they eventually get there.

Affordable option

At the eighth edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (Poate), Kenyan exhibitors, Southern Palms Beach Hotel interested visitors with affordable tour options for Ugandans to experience while in Diani, Kenya.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Ms Margaret Masha, the head of sales and marketing at Southern Palms, mentioned that they have created itineraries filled with unforgettable adventures that are affordable for everyone.

“From as low as $270 (Shs1, 029,609) depending on the season, with our all-inclusive package, we will book for you two hotels at once. One will be able to stay at the four-star Bamburi Beach Hotel once you get to Mombasa and travel to the five star Southern Palms Beach Resort Ukunda, Diani.”

Both hotels are under the same group.

Opened in 1992 and most recently renovated in 2019, the Southern Palms Beach Resort seats at the edge of the Indian Ocean just 35km South of Mombasa. Modern amenities complement the warm Swahili and Arabic décor throughout the property.

While at the facility - the ideal getaway for friends and families - one will be treated to all food, drinks and even ice-cream on the house. This model has been effective for groups, honeymooners, weddings, families and individuals. Their guests are able to save money because once paid it is done.

Access

On the other hand, Bamburi Beach Hotel is the ideal place for travellers wishing to explore and discover more of the thriving food, music, and rich history. First opened in 1971, it has retained its authentic mix of African and Arabic flair that invites guests to visit again and again.

According to Masha, travellers can book a flight to Nairobi or directly to Mombasa. Once in Mombasa, visitors can enjoy the city’s attractions, such as the famous Fort Jesus and the Mamba Village Centre, before taking a 45-minute ferry ride to Diani the next day.

“Via Mombasa you will have to take the morning or evening train to Mombasa. Once you are in Bamburi you can choose to spend a night or two. Enjoy the scenery as you drive to the ferry to Ukunda. You can enjoy the city tour, spice market and many explore more activities while there,” she explains.

“People going on holiday want peace and quiet, our facility being so big it provides ample space for everybody. We have an infinity pool connecting to the ocean. Our guests can not worry about congestion,” she explains.

“Every evening we have entertainment sessions complimented by our animation team that keep our guests on their toes, so there is no dull moment. In the morning we offer water aerobics and beach walks and share historical stories of the place,” she adds

Ms Masha says while in Diani, guests can take a ride on the glass bottom boat to experience the ocean or try scuba diving with a trained team of professional divers. And those looking for business destinations for meetings and conferences, the two hotels have state of the art facilities to choose from.

Ms. Masha emphasised the various convenient options available for booking holidays, including their user-friendly website, direct communication with the hotel, or seeking assistance from agents in Uganda. She also highlighted that their website not only allows for easy bookings but also provides a detailed itinerary for travellers.

Furthermore, Ms Masha expressed optimism about the potential business opportunities and partnerships that could result from their interactions with tour operators and potential clients at the three-day Expo. She also expressed her desire to expand their network of agents in Uganda to enhance the promotion and facilitation of holiday bookings while sharing valuable destination information.

Quick facts

