Seed policies to protect indigenous crops

Farmers sort their bean seeds. PHOTO/MICHEAL J SSALI 

New Content Item (1)

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

  • In 2007, the African Union adopted the African Seed and Biotechnology Programme (ASBP) as a comprehensive strategy to develop the seed sector and related biotechnology in Africa, taking into account the different needs of various countries and regions but forgot recognising farmers’ varieties.