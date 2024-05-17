Be a torchbearer and motivate people to follow

Barirega Akankwasah the executive director of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

New Content Item (1)

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

Barirega Akankwasah: He is the executive director of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA). His role is to ensure that all activities relating to the environment in Uganda are well-regulated, coordinated, monitored and supervised through efficient running of the authority.