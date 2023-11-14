Vanishing wetlands: A call to action for Uganda’s environmental future

In February of last year, during the national celebration of World Wetlands Day in Masaka, Minister of Environment Sam Cheptoris issued a directive to the city leadership, instructing the removal of encroachers from significant wetlands such as Kajjansembe, Kassooka, and Ssenya in the Kimanya-Kabonera division. These interconnected wetlands play a crucial role, contributing to the Nabajjuzi swamp—an indispensable water source for millions in the city and nearby townships.

Despite explicit public directives from Uganda’s highest environmental authority, no tangible changes have occurred. The wetlands persistently face depletion, as individuals modify the natural water flow through internal trenches for agricultural purposes. The original vegetation cover is gradually replaced by both seasonal and perennial crops, alongside ongoing activities such as bricklaying and clay and sand mining.

The situation in Masaka, reflecting challenges faced in other regions, raises significant doubts about the government’s commitment to environmental protection. The 2021 parliamentary report, presented by former Minister of Environment Beatrice Anywar, highlights the widespread degradation across the country. In East Uganda, the degradation stands at a concerning 46 percent, while Northern Uganda grapples with a 21 percent decline. Central and western regions report distressing degradation levels of 29 percent and 28 percent, respectively. Mbale district, in particular, stands at a critical juncture, with a staggering 99 percent of its wetlands on the verge of extinction. This alarming scenario serves as a dire warning, indicating a nationwide crisis looming by 2040 if the current trajectory of degradation persists.

The 2018/2019 National State of Environment Report by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) pinpoints severely degraded wetlands, including Lake Kyoga at 42 percent, Lake Edward at 34 percent, Lake Victoria at 29 percent, and Lake Albert at 28 percent. One can only imagine the intensified destruction over the past four years.

In Mbarara district, the once mighty R. Rwizi, now reduced to a children’s playground, reflects the broader environmental deterioration. NEMA estimates a staggering loss of over 60 percent of its water levels, with independent researchers suggesting a more alarming figure exceeding 80 percent. These issues are just the tip of the iceberg.

The prevailing issues are widely acknowledged by the public, authorities, and stakeholders, spanning from the president’s office to parliament, ministries, and NEMA. The critical question is, do those in power have genuine concerns for the well-being of their own children and the prosperity of generations yet to come? Do they recognize the grim future they are bequeathing to the coming generations?

Despite calls from international and local environmental NGOs, NEMA representatives, central and local leaders, and various reports and studies, it seems the message is not reaching those in positions of power. The elite class often perceives wetlands and protected areas as free land without facing legal consequences.

President Yoweri Museveni consistently emphasizes the urgency of removing encroachers from wetlands and prioritizing restoration efforts. Regrettably, minimal nationwide action has followed these directives. Although the appointment of Dr. Barirega Akankwasah to NEMA in late 2021 sparked optimism due to his lack of political baggage and genuine environmental passion, the current state indicates room for improvement. The pressing plea is for NEMA to receive substantial funding, enabling it to independently execute its duties and address environmental cases without dependence on sister agencies. Urgent financial support is crucial for NEMA to fulfill its mission effectively.

For Ugandans who cherish their country and aspire to leave a better place for future generations, the call is to rise up for their future. To the political and technical leadership, it’s time to wake up—environmental protection is urgent, and the situation is alarming.