11 NUP fans charged with terrorism

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters who were arrested from Wakiso District and Kampala City last month were yesterday arraigned before the Nabweru Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with terrorism.

The suspects, described by Opposition lawyers and NUP leaders as victims of political abductions, first appeared in the Nabweru court on May 19 and were charged with possession of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The charge sheet was yesterday amended by the State Attorney who introduced a new terrorism offence.

The suspects include Abdul Katumba, 25, Abudallah Katumba, 30, Muhamudu Kalyango, Hamidu Ssekidde, 30, Sulamain Male, 39, Wilber Kairugara, 26, Resty Birungi Nabbosa, 40, Faridah Masaaba, 47, Hamidu Muyodi, 29, Issa Makumbi, 39, and Umar Magala, 39.

The case was adjourned to June 20.

While making her judgment, the Nabweru Chief Magistrate, Mr Christian Kibuuka, said: “This case is not in his jurisdiction and bail application cannot be handled at Nabweru.”

“The matter now before court is terrorism. You have been presented in court to enable you understand the crime you committed, not asking whether you committed it. This court has no jurisdiction to entertain your plea of bail. You will be forwarded to the court with jurisdiction,” Mr Kibuuka ruled.

Ms Sharon Sarah Nambuya, the State Attorney, then requested Mr Kibuuka to adjourn the proceedings.

Mr Kibuuka asked the State prosecutor to speed up the investigation process such that the case is taken to court with jurisdiction. He, however, noted that the case file is still open.

“We shall come back here at Nabweru court on June 20, for case mention,” he guided.

Counsel Luyimbaazi Nalukoola, Shamim Malende and Zakariya Ssuuna had applied for bail.

In her response, Ms Malende, who is also the Kampala Women MP and another lawyer Umar Magala complained that their clients needed bail to seek medication.