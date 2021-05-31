Friends abandoned me - Kayihura

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The former Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, said he had been deserted by his friends after he was charged with felonious offences in the General Court Martial.

Gen Kayihura made the statements at the requiem mass of his grandmother Ancila Bucyana at Rutare Catholic Church, Nyarusiza Sub-county in Kisoro District on Friday.

Local media from Kisoro District quoted Gen Kayihura reaffirming his position that he has never been a traitor and that he had never betrayed his family, his people and had never been treacherous to Uganda.

The former IGP was fired on March 14, 2018 and charged in a military court a month later.

The Kisoro District chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, told Daily Monitor yesterday that Gen Kayihura advised mourners to believe in God more than anything else because the Lord is the only person who can save them in trying moments.

“He said ranks and positions are nothing except when you are on the side of God. He said he had ranks and position, but they couldn’t save him, but God and the people of Kisoro,” Mr Bizimana quoted Gen Kayihura statements.

On August 24, 2018, Kayihura was charged before the military court with failure to protect war materials, failure to supervise police officers and abetting kidnap.

The prosecution contends that between 2010 and 2018, on various occasions, Gen Kayihura issued firearms to unauthorised persons, specifically members of Boda-Boda 2010 under the leadership of Abdullah Kitatta, who was convicted of similar crimes.

He denied the charges. He is currently on bail and hasn’t been allowed to travel beyond Wakiso District without the permission of the General Court Martial.

Gen Kayihura asked Col Deo Kayita, the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation in Kisoro District, to share his message to the people concerned.

Col Kayita’s close superviser is Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, the younger brother of President Museveni.

He said since he was accused of offences and arrested, several people he didn’t name, but considered friends abandoned him and no longer visit him.

He thanked people of Kisoro District whom he said have never left him even when he was in trying times.

Since the charges were slapped on Gen Kayihura, leaders from Kisoro District led by Mr Bizimana have continued pleading with President Museveni to forgive him like he has done for many others before.

President Museveni promised to talk to the Court Martial about the issue.

Gen Kayihura is also facing US sanctions under the Magnitsky Act on accusation of abuse of human rights when he was still the police chief, allegations he denies.

Mr Bizimana said the visit of Gen Kayihura after three years has energised them and believes that President Museveni would ensure that the cases against their son are dropped and also redeploy him.

“Gen Kayihura has shown that he is loyal and a disciplined officer. Even when he was facing the charges, he didn’t incite people as was the case with other army generals arrested before. Every time we would meet him, he would tell us to believe in President Museveni,” he said.

He said being at the border of three countries and sharing names with communities in Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo, they are picked on when there is a quarrel with the neighbouring countries.