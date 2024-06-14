FULL LIST: MPs who signed censure motion

The move to impeach four parliamentary commissioners who shared Shs1.7b as “service award” hangs in the balance, as the first hurdle to secure the backing of one-third of 529 MPs remains short by 30.

Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County MP, who is leading the censure drive, said on Monday that he had so far obtained support from 146 of the 529 legislators.

The 11th Parliament has 556 MPs, with 529 of them being directly elected and having voting rights while 27 are ex-officio and do not vote on matters in the House.

Mr Ssekikubo, who read out the names of MPs who have okayed the move, attributed the shortfall to the Workers MPs and those representing people with disability (PWDs).

He said none of the members from the two categories had appended their signatures to support the cause of fighting corruption.

“We aren’t curtailed by time because we haven’t issued the notice. So, bearing in mind the current storm in which the Parliament is engulfed, it is only wise that you step forward. What we are doing is collecting signatures so that the debate can start,” Mr Ssekikubo said.

Ms Jenipher Namuyangu, the State minister for Bunyoro Affairs, and Ms Persis Namuganza, the State minister for Urbanisation, are among those who have signed the petition.

However, a section of MPs, who have not appended their signatures, argue that it is wrong to fault the four commissioners when the Shs1.7b “service award” was passed by Parliament. Others have declared a conflict of interests, reasoning that some of the implicated commissioners are their close friends.

Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju, the Kira Municipality MP, is among those who have said they won’t sign the petition.

“Even if there was evidence that this money was not passed by Parliament, I would still not participate. But in this case, if Parliament passed this money, can the same Parliament take action on people who benefited from the money they passed,” Mr Ssemujju asked.

Nevertheless, Mr Ssekikubo is optimistic that his petition will attract the required number of signatures to enable them table their already-drafted impeachment motion on the floor of Parliament for debate.

Some backers of the petition argue that the debate should not only be to impeach the commissioners but also force them to refund the shared taxpayers’ money, as well as holding the Parliamentary and Legal Affairs Committee accountable, should it be found that they approved the service award cash.

“We must deal with this vice. In fact, the earlier these MPs refunded our money, the better. If they don’t, we want them to come and defend themselves here. What did they do for all of you… apart from filling Parliament with their relatives as workers and friends,” Mr Nandala Mafabi, the Budadiri West MP, told journalists at Parliament after signing the petition on Monday

For the third time since the beginning of the signature collection process, Ms Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Parliament, made a stopover at the signature collection desk on Tuesday.

She later held a private interaction with Mr Ssekikubo in the VIP boardroom at Parliament, which lasted for more than 20 minutes. After the meeting, Mr Ssekikubo said they had agreed that the process should continue for purposes of protecting the House’s image.

