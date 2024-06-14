FULL LIST: MPs who signed censure motion

The move to impeach four parliamentary commissioners who shared Shs1.7b as “service award” hangs in the balance, as the first hurdle to secure the backing of one-third of 529 MPs remains short by 30.
Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County MP, who is leading the censure drive, said on Monday that he had so far obtained support from 146 of the 529 legislators.
The 11th Parliament has 556 MPs, with 529 of them being directly elected and having voting rights while 27 are ex-officio and do not vote on matters in the House.
Mr Ssekikubo, who read out the names of MPs who have okayed the move, attributed the shortfall to the Workers MPs and those representing people with disability (PWDs).
He said none of the members from the two categories had appended their signatures to support the cause of fighting corruption.
“We aren’t curtailed by time because we haven’t issued the notice. So, bearing in mind the current storm in which the Parliament is engulfed, it is only wise that you step forward. What we are doing is collecting signatures so that the debate can start,” Mr Ssekikubo said.
Ms Jenipher Namuyangu, the State minister for Bunyoro Affairs, and Ms Persis Namuganza, the State minister for Urbanisation, are among those who have signed the petition.
However, a section of MPs, who have not appended their signatures, argue that it is wrong to fault the four commissioners when the Shs1.7b “service award” was passed by Parliament. Others have declared a conflict of interests, reasoning that some of the implicated commissioners are their close friends.
Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju, the Kira Municipality MP, is among those who have said they won’t sign the petition.
“Even if there was evidence that this money was not passed by Parliament, I would still not participate. But in this case, if Parliament passed this money, can the same Parliament take action on people who benefited from the money they passed,” Mr Ssemujju asked.
Nevertheless, Mr Ssekikubo is optimistic that his petition will attract the required number of signatures to enable them table their already-drafted impeachment motion on the floor of Parliament for debate.
Some backers of the petition argue that the debate should not only be to impeach the commissioners but also force them to refund the shared taxpayers’ money, as well as holding the Parliamentary and Legal Affairs Committee accountable, should it be found that they approved the service award cash.
“We must deal with this vice. In fact, the earlier these MPs refunded our money, the better. If they don’t, we want them to come and defend themselves here. What did they do for all of you… apart from filling Parliament with their relatives as workers and friends,” Mr Nandala Mafabi, the Budadiri West MP, told journalists at Parliament after signing the petition on Monday
For the third time since the beginning of the signature collection process, Ms Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Parliament, made a stopover at the signature collection desk on Tuesday.
She later held a private interaction with Mr Ssekikubo in the VIP boardroom at Parliament, which lasted for more than 20 minutes. After the meeting, Mr Ssekikubo said they had agreed that the process should continue for purposes of protecting the House’s image.
The list
Name Constituency District
David Kabanda Kasambya County Mubende
Bashir Lubega Ssempa Mubende Municipality Mubende
Hope Grania Nakazibwe District Woman MP Mubende
Pascal Mbabazi Buwekula County Mubende
Wilson Museveni Buwekula South Mubende
Theodore Ssekikubo Lwemiyaga County Ssembabule
Gareth Namugga Mawogola South Ssembabule
Hellen Nakimuli District Woman MP Kalangala
Joseph Ssewungu Kalungu West Kalungu
Francis Katabaazi Kalungu East Kalungu
Evans Kanyike Bukoto East Masaka
Keefa Kiwanuka Kiboga County Kiboga
Christine Kaaya District Woman MP Kiboga
Bing Patrick Butemba County Kyankwanzi
Christine Ssendawula District Woman MP Kyankwanzi
Muwanga Kivumbi Butambala Butambala
Aisha Kabanda District Woman MP Butambala
Francis Zaake Mityana Municipality Mityana
David Kalwanga Busujju County Mityana
Dr Christine Ndiwalana Bukomansimbi North Bukomansimbi
Solo Kayemba Bukomansimbi South Bukomansimbi
Veronica Nanyondo District Woman MP Bukomansimbi
Geoffrey Lutaaya Kakuuto County Rakai
Patrick Nsamba Oshabe KassAnda North Kassanda
Frank Kabuye Kassanda South Kassanda
Flavia Kalule District Woman MP Kassanda
Suzan Mugabi District Woman MP Buvuma
Hillary Kiyaga Mawokota North Mpigi
Yusuf Nsibambi Mawokota South Mpigi
Teddy Nambooze District Woman MP Mpigi
Jimmy Lwanga Njeru municipality Buikwe
Steven Sserubuulwa Lugazi Municipality Buikwe
Paul Nsubuga Busiro North Wakiso
Esthel Naluyima District Woman MP Wakiso
David Sserukenya Makindye Ssabagabo Wakiso
Wakayama Musoke Nansana Municipality Wakiso
Muwada Nkunyingi Kyadondo East Wakiso
Hassan Kirunda Katikamu South Luweero
Denis Ssekabira Katikamu North Luweero
Aloyisious Mukasa Rubaga South Kampala
Joel Ssenyonyi Nakawa West Kampala
Ronald Balimwezo Nakawa East Kampala
Abu baker Kawalya Rubaga North Kampala
Derrick Neko Makindye East Kampala
Fred Ssimbwa Kaggwa Nakifuma County Mukono
Abdallah Kiwanuka Mukono North county Mukono
Batty Nambooze Mukono Municipality Mukono
Hanifah Nabukeera District Woman MP Mukono
Paulson Luttamaguzi Nakaseke South Nakaseke
Enock Nyongore Nakaseke North Nakaseke
Allan Mayanja Nakaseke Central Nakaseke
Ferigo Kamabale Kasese Municipality Kasese
Sowedi Kitanywa Busongora South Kasese
Harod Muyindo Bukonzo East Kasese
Stephen Kasajja Burahya Kabalore
Christopher Komaketch Aruu County Pader
Betty Aol Ochan District Woman MP Gulu
Gilbert Oulanyah Kilak South County Amuru
Margaret Lamwaka Chwa East County Kitgum
Denis Oneka Kitgum Municipality Kitgum
David Lagen Agago County Agago
Simon Pete Opolot Kanyum County Kumi
Abraham Ismat Kapir County Ngora
Stella Isodo Ngora County Ngora
Tom Julius Okudo Gweri County Soroti
Jonathan Ebwaru Soroti West Division Soroti
Joan Alobo District Woman MP Soroti
Julius Peter Enigu Ocero county Kaberamaido
Gerald Nangoli Elgon North County Bulambuli
Isaac Katenya Bulambuli County Bulambuli
Karim Masaba Industrial Division Mbale
Connie Galiwango District Woman MP Mbale
Isaac Mudoi Lutestshe County Manafwa
Robert Wandwasi Bunkoko North Mbale
Richard Wanda Bungokho Central Mbale
John Musila Bubulo County Manafwa
JohnBaptist Nambeshe Majiya County Bududa
Sarah Aguti District Woman MP Dokolo
Suzan Abeja District Woman MP Otuke
Paul Omara Otuke County Otuke
Betty Engora District Woman MP Apac
Nelson Okello Maruzi County Apac
James Alobo Kioga North Amolatar
Agnes Atim District woman MP Amolatar
Peter Ochen Kole South Kole
Eunice Apio Oyam South Oyam
Jonathan Odur Erute South Lira
Kenny Auma District Woman MP Kwania
Denis Nyangweso Samia-Bugwe Central Busia
Samuel Otukol Pallisa County Pallisa
Sarah Opendi District Woman MP Tororo
Robert Kasolo Iki Iki County Budaka
Jenipher Namuyangu Woman MP Kibuku
Isaac Otimgiw Padyere County Nebbi
Isaac Etuka Upper Madi Arua
Alioni Odria Aringa South Yumbe
Geoffrey Onzima Aringa North Yumbe
Denis Lee Oguzu Maracha county Maracha
Zumura Maneno District Woman MP Obongi
George Bokha Obongi County Obongi
Rose Obiga District Woman MP Terego
Sharifah Tabani Aate District Woman MP Koboko
Norman Ochero Labwor county Abim
Lolem Micah Akasile Upe county Amudat
Albert Lokoru Tepeth County Moroto
Christine Tubo District Woman MP Kaabong
Peter Ken Lochap Bokora East Napak
Paul Kwizera Kisoro Municipality Kisoro
Herbert Tayebwa Kashongi County Kiruhura
Benjamin Kamukama Ruhaama Ntungamo
Michael Timuzigu Kajara County Ntungamo
Yona Musinguzi Ntungamo Municipality Ntungamo
Namanya Naboth Rubabo County Rukungiri
Medius Natukunda District Woman MP Rukungiri
Elisa Rutahigwa Rukungiri Municipality Rukungiri
Basil Bataringaya Kashari North Mbarara
Nicholas Kamala Kabale Municiplaity Kabale
Roland Ndyomugyenyi Rukiga County Rukiga
Reuben Arinaitwe Isingiro West Isingiro
Patience Nkunda District Woman MP Kanungu
Evelyne Chemutai District Woman MP Bukwo
Solomon Chelangat T’oo County Bukwo
Fadil Twalla Tingey County Kapchorwa
Phyllis Chemutai District Woman MP Kapchorwa
John Teira Bugabula North Kamuli
Martin Muzaale Buzaaya County Kamuli
Timothy Batuwa Jinja Municipality Jinja
Manjeri Kyebakutika District Woman MP Jinja
Agnes Taaka District Woman MP Bugiri
Persis Namuganza Bukono County Namutumba
Margaret Mukokha District Woman MP Namayingo
Mary Nakato District Woman MP Buyende
Stephen Kisa Luuka South Luuka
Joab Bunsinge Masindi Municipality Masindi
Kenneth Kiiza Bujenje County Masindi
Hellen Kahunde District Woman MP Kiryandongo