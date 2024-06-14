FULL LIST: MPs who signed censure motion

The Lwemiyaga County MP, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo who is leading the censure drive.

By  Peter Sserugo

The move to impeach four parliamentary commissioners who shared Shs1.7b as “service award” hangs in the balance, as the first hurdle to secure the backing of one-third of 529 MPs remains short by 30.

Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County MP, who is leading the censure drive, said on Monday that  he had so far obtained support from 146 of the 529 legislators.

The 11th Parliament has 556 MPs, with 529 of them being directly elected and having voting rights while 27 are ex-officio and do not vote on matters in the House.

Mr Ssekikubo, who read out the names of MPs who have okayed the move, attributed the shortfall to the Workers MPs and those representing people with disability (PWDs).

He said none of the members from the two categories had appended their signatures to support the cause of fighting corruption.

 “We aren’t curtailed by time because we haven’t issued the notice.  So, bearing in mind the current storm in which the Parliament is engulfed, it is only wise that you step forward. What we are doing is collecting signatures so that the debate can start,” Mr Ssekikubo said.

Ms Jenipher Namuyangu, the State minister for Bunyoro Affairs, and Ms Persis Namuganza, the State minister for Urbanisation, are among those who have signed the petition.

However, a section of MPs, who have not appended their signatures, argue that it is wrong to fault the four commissioners when the Shs1.7b “service award” was passed by Parliament. Others have declared a conflict of interests, reasoning that some of the implicated commissioners are their close friends.

 Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju, the Kira Municipality MP, is among those who have said they won’t sign the petition.

“Even if there was evidence that this money was not passed by Parliament, I would still not participate. But in this case, if Parliament passed this money, can the same Parliament take action on people who benefited from the money they passed,” Mr Ssemujju asked.

Nevertheless, Mr Ssekikubo is optimistic that his petition will attract the required number of signatures to enable them table their already-drafted impeachment motion on the floor of Parliament for debate.

Some backers of the petition argue that the debate should not only be to impeach the commissioners but also force them to refund the shared taxpayers’ money, as well as holding the Parliamentary and Legal Affairs Committee accountable, should it be found that they approved the service award cash.

“We must deal with this vice. In fact, the earlier these MPs refunded our money, the better. If they don’t, we want them to come and defend themselves here. What did they do for all of you… apart from filling Parliament with their relatives as workers and friends,” Mr Nandala Mafabi, the Budadiri West MP, told journalists at Parliament after signing the petition on Monday

For the third time since the beginning of the signature collection process, Ms Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Parliament, made a stopover at the signature collection desk on Tuesday. 

She later held a private interaction with Mr Ssekikubo in the VIP boardroom at Parliament, which lasted for more than 20 minutes. After the meeting, Mr Ssekikubo said they had agreed that the process should continue for purposes of protecting the House’s image.

A section of Opposition MPs sign the motion recently. 


The list


Name                        Constituency                District

David Kabanda    Kasambya County    Mubende 
Bashir Lubega Ssempa    Mubende Municipality    Mubende
Hope Grania Nakazibwe    District Woman MP    Mubende
Pascal Mbabazi    Buwekula County    Mubende
Wilson Museveni    Buwekula South    Mubende
Theodore Ssekikubo    Lwemiyaga County    Ssembabule
Gareth Namugga     Mawogola South    Ssembabule
Hellen Nakimuli    District Woman MP    Kalangala
Joseph Ssewungu    Kalungu West    Kalungu
Francis Katabaazi    Kalungu East    Kalungu
Evans Kanyike     Bukoto East    Masaka
Keefa Kiwanuka    Kiboga County    Kiboga
Christine Kaaya    District Woman MP    Kiboga
Bing Patrick    Butemba County    Kyankwanzi
Christine Ssendawula    District Woman MP    Kyankwanzi
Muwanga Kivumbi     Butambala    Butambala
Aisha Kabanda    District Woman MP    Butambala
Francis Zaake    Mityana Municipality    Mityana
David Kalwanga    Busujju County    Mityana
Dr Christine Ndiwalana    Bukomansimbi North    Bukomansimbi
Solo Kayemba    Bukomansimbi South    Bukomansimbi
Veronica Nanyondo    District Woman MP    Bukomansimbi
Geoffrey Lutaaya    Kakuuto County    Rakai
Patrick Nsamba Oshabe    KassAnda North    Kassanda
Frank Kabuye    Kassanda South    Kassanda
Flavia Kalule    District Woman MP    Kassanda
Suzan Mugabi    District Woman MP    Buvuma
Hillary Kiyaga     Mawokota North    Mpigi
Yusuf Nsibambi    Mawokota South    Mpigi
Teddy Nambooze    District Woman MP    Mpigi
Jimmy Lwanga    Njeru municipality      Buikwe
Steven Sserubuulwa    Lugazi Municipality     Buikwe
Paul Nsubuga    Busiro North    Wakiso
Esthel Naluyima    District Woman MP    Wakiso
David Sserukenya    Makindye Ssabagabo    Wakiso
Wakayama Musoke    Nansana Municipality    Wakiso
Muwada Nkunyingi    Kyadondo East    Wakiso
Hassan Kirunda    Katikamu South    Luweero
Denis Ssekabira    Katikamu North    Luweero
Aloyisious Mukasa    Rubaga South    Kampala
Joel Ssenyonyi    Nakawa West    Kampala
Ronald Balimwezo    Nakawa East    Kampala
Abu baker Kawalya    Rubaga North    Kampala
Derrick Neko    Makindye  East    Kampala
Fred Ssimbwa Kaggwa    Nakifuma County    Mukono
Abdallah Kiwanuka    Mukono North county    Mukono
Batty Nambooze    Mukono Municipality     Mukono
Hanifah Nabukeera    District Woman MP     Mukono
Paulson Luttamaguzi     Nakaseke South    Nakaseke
Enock Nyongore    Nakaseke North    Nakaseke
Allan Mayanja    Nakaseke Central    Nakaseke
Ferigo Kamabale    Kasese   Municipality    Kasese
Sowedi Kitanywa    Busongora South    Kasese
Harod Muyindo    Bukonzo East    Kasese
Stephen Kasajja    Burahya    Kabalore
Christopher Komaketch    Aruu County    Pader
Betty Aol Ochan     District Woman MP    Gulu
Gilbert Oulanyah    Kilak South County    Amuru
Margaret Lamwaka    Chwa East County    Kitgum
Denis Oneka    Kitgum Municipality    Kitgum
David Lagen     Agago County    Agago
Simon Pete Opolot    Kanyum County    Kumi
Abraham Ismat    Kapir County    Ngora
Stella Isodo     Ngora County    Ngora
Tom Julius Okudo     Gweri County    Soroti
Jonathan Ebwaru    Soroti West Division    Soroti
Joan Alobo    District Woman MP    Soroti
Julius Peter Enigu    Ocero county    Kaberamaido
Gerald Nangoli    Elgon North County    Bulambuli
Isaac Katenya    Bulambuli County    Bulambuli
Karim Masaba     Industrial Division    Mbale
Connie Galiwango    District Woman MP    Mbale
Isaac Mudoi    Lutestshe County    Manafwa
Robert Wandwasi     Bunkoko North    Mbale
Richard Wanda    Bungokho Central    Mbale
John Musila    Bubulo County    Manafwa
JohnBaptist Nambeshe       Majiya County    Bududa
Sarah Aguti    District Woman MP    Dokolo
Suzan Abeja    District Woman MP    Otuke
Paul Omara    Otuke County    Otuke
Betty Engora    District Woman MP    Apac
Nelson Okello    Maruzi County    Apac
James Alobo    Kioga North    Amolatar
Agnes Atim    District woman MP    Amolatar
Peter Ochen     Kole South    Kole
Eunice Apio    Oyam South    Oyam
Jonathan Odur    Erute South    Lira
Kenny Auma    District Woman MP    Kwania
Denis Nyangweso    Samia-Bugwe Central    Busia
Samuel Otukol    Pallisa County    Pallisa
Sarah Opendi    District Woman MP    Tororo
Robert Kasolo    Iki Iki County    Budaka
Jenipher Namuyangu    Woman MP    Kibuku
Isaac Otimgiw    Padyere County    Nebbi
Isaac Etuka    Upper Madi    Arua
Alioni Odria    Aringa South    Yumbe
Geoffrey Onzima    Aringa North    Yumbe
Denis Lee Oguzu    Maracha county    Maracha
Zumura Maneno    District Woman MP    Obongi
George Bokha    Obongi County    Obongi
Rose Obiga    District Woman MP    Terego
Sharifah Tabani Aate    District Woman MP    Koboko
Norman Ochero    Labwor county    Abim
Lolem Micah Akasile    Upe county    Amudat
Albert Lokoru    Tepeth County    Moroto
Christine Tubo    District Woman MP    Kaabong
Peter Ken Lochap    Bokora East    Napak
Paul Kwizera    Kisoro Municipality    Kisoro
Herbert Tayebwa     Kashongi County    Kiruhura
Benjamin Kamukama    Ruhaama    Ntungamo
Michael Timuzigu    Kajara County    Ntungamo
Yona Musinguzi    Ntungamo Municipality    Ntungamo
Namanya Naboth    Rubabo County    Rukungiri
Medius Natukunda     District Woman MP    Rukungiri
Elisa Rutahigwa    Rukungiri Municipality    Rukungiri
Basil Bataringaya    Kashari North    Mbarara
Nicholas Kamala    Kabale Municiplaity    Kabale
Roland Ndyomugyenyi    Rukiga County    Rukiga
Reuben Arinaitwe    Isingiro West    Isingiro
Patience Nkunda    District Woman MP    Kanungu
Evelyne Chemutai    District Woman MP    Bukwo
Solomon Chelangat    T’oo County    Bukwo
Fadil Twalla    Tingey County    Kapchorwa
Phyllis Chemutai    District Woman MP    Kapchorwa
John Teira    Bugabula North    Kamuli
Martin Muzaale    Buzaaya County    Kamuli
Timothy Batuwa    Jinja Municipality    Jinja
Manjeri Kyebakutika    District Woman MP    Jinja
Agnes Taaka    District Woman MP    Bugiri
Persis Namuganza    Bukono County    Namutumba
Margaret Mukokha    District Woman MP    Namayingo
Mary Nakato    District Woman MP    Buyende
Stephen Kisa    Luuka South    Luuka
Joab Bunsinge    Masindi Municipality    Masindi
Kenneth Kiiza    Bujenje County    Masindi
Hellen Kahunde    District Woman MP    Kiryandongo
 

