How to treat Omicron at home

Drinking various forms of hot tea is one natural remedy used around the world to help soothe colds and coughs.  Photo / Courtesy

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Like Dr Amone, Dr Emmanuel Tugainayo, the Mbale Regional Referral Hospital director says in addition to a balanced diet, infected people can also buy vitamin and zinc supplements from pharmacies.

Health experts have recommended a raft of medicines and dietary adjustments for effective management of Covid-19 at home as Omicron drives a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.