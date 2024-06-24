Lira head teacher found hanging dead

Police in Lira District are investigating circumstances under which the head teacher of Okio Primary School, Aromo Sub-county, died in the wee hours of Monday morning.



Moses Bua, the LCI chairman of Anai Cell in Lira City who reported the case to the police at Lira City West Division, believes Umar Shadick’s death was by suicide.



Shadick’s wife, Sharafina told police that he woke up at around 1 am and left the house to go for a short call. However, he never returned until at around 7 am when his body was discovered dangling on a mango tree a few meters away from his house.



“The body of the deceased was picked and conveyed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital's mortuary pending postmortem,” the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema said in a statement.

“But we are interested in understanding what happened exactly after getting a postmortem report. We call for calmness from the relatives and ask them to be patient and wait for a postmortem report which will later give us the next course of action,” the police spokesperson added.