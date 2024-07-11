Luweero officials remanded over PDM cash theft

Two Luweero District officials have been remanded on charges of theft and conspiracy to defraud Parish Development Model (PDM) funds meant for beneficiaries at Ndejje Town Council.

On Wednesday, the accused Ndejje Town Clerk Winfred Nansikombi and Buyego Town agent Joseph Male Nsereko appeared before Luweero Chief Magistrate Marriam Nalujja.

The two officials, along with runaway Luweero District Commercial Officer James Noah Semayobe, are charged with stealing PDM revolving funds amounting to Shs1m meant for various beneficiaries between December 2023 and January 2024.

Specifically, Nansikombi and Nsereko are accused of stealing Shs1m meant for Christen Namata and Damalie Kisakye, beneficiaries at Ndejje Town Council, in December 2023.

Semayobe, Nansikombi, and Nsereko face nine counts related to stealing Shs1m from different PDM beneficiaries.

Additionally, Nsereko and Semayobe are charged with conspiring to defraud Shs13m from 13 members of Buyego PDM Sacco at Ndejje Town Council between January and December 2023.

Chief magistrate Nalujja remanded Nansikombi and Nsereko until July 24, 2024, after they unsuccessfully applied for bail on Wednesday.

The arrests of the accused were made in an ongoing investigation by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) in collaboration with police, following a presidential directive to investigate graft in handling PDM funds.