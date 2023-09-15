NRM's Mugisha wins Hoima LC5 by-election

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Mr Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka, has emerged victorious in the September 14 Hoima district LC5 by-election.

The results were officially announced on Thursday night by Hoima District Returning Officer, Ms Merab Kasande, at Dwoli Primary School tally center, in the presence of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama.

Mr Mugisha, the son of the late Kadiri Kirungi, the former district chairperson who tragically lost his life in a road accident on March 17 along the Kampala-Hoima road, secured his victory by garnering a total of 18,353 votes.

This win makes Mr Mugisha the new Hoima District LC5 Chairperson elect.

His closest competitor, an independent NRM-leaning candidate, Mr Vincent Muhumuza, managed to secure 12,020 votes.

Mr Muhumuza had previously come in second position during the NRM party primaries on August 28th, competing against six other candidates. The Thursday night defeat marks his third unsuccessful attempt to secure the same seat since 2016.

The other candidates in the race included Mr Moses Aguuda of the National Unity Platform (NUP), who got 3,972 votes, Mr Patrick Musinguzi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) with 271 votes, and Mr Lenox Mugume running as an independent, who received 179 votes.

The final tally indicated that the total number of valid votes cast was 34,795, with 724 votes deemed invalid. A total of 35,519 ballot papers were counted, with 56 of them being spoiled.

The people of Hoima District were faced with the responsibility of choosing a successor to the late Kadiri Kirungi, who had served as their district chairman since 2016 until his untimely demise in March.

In his victory speech, Mr Mugisha emphasised the importance of unity and peace, pledging to continue the work his father had started.

He stated; "I want to work for the people of Hoima District. Many people have been grappling with land-grabbing issues, which I am committed to addressing. I will reach out to the relevant authorities and ministries to ensure that land titles are issued, and those in need of compensation receive their due."

Justice Byabakama, noted that the election process was largely free and fair, despite some disruptions caused by rain in the morning.

“This has been one of best by-elections we had. In other elections, we always received several calls and complaints but this time there were minor issues. I personally received one call. For those who have lost, they should wait up to 2026,” he said.

The Director for Mobilisation in NRM party, Ms Rosemary Sseninde, attributed the NRM candidate's win to youth involvement in the exercise saying as a party they have discovered that they need to keep working closely with the youth.

She said the people of Hoima listened to their message of development.

The by-election victory marks a pivotal moment in the political landscape of Hoima District as Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka takes office, aiming to continue his father's legacy and address the pressing issues facing the community.