NSSF probe kicks off

The Inspectorate of Government has commenced investigations into alleged abuse of office, corruption and mismanagement of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) by the former executive director, Mr Richard Byarugaba.

In an interview with Monitor yesterday, the spokesperson of the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Munira Ali, said investigations into the matter started in the second week of January, and that if all goes as planned, the exercise would be undertaken within 60 days.

“We started the investigations as soon as we received the complaint. I think it was last week but one. Investigations have already started,” she said, adding, “We have a target of 60 days. We hope that we shall be able to conclude within that time frame.

However, when you are investigating certain matters, especially to do with crime, you might find that the issue is broader than probably what you heard and may require more time to conclude investigations, but our target is to do within the 60 days that the minister requested. We want to try and do that,” she said.

The NSSF Board chairperson, Dr Peter Kimbowa, recently confirmed to this publication that the board had recommended that the Inspectorate of Government office takes over investigations into alleged abuse of office, corruption and mismanagement of NSSF funds by the former executive director.

Ms Munira said currently, the IGG’s office is finalising the preliminary work of the investigations.

“Starting investigations has a lot of preliminary work to do. When we received the complaint, we started with preliminaries which include reviewing a complaint and making an investigation plan among other things. All that is part of the investigation process,” Ms Munira said.

She also confirmed that the office of the IGG had received a petition from some workers and members of trade unions, among other concerned citizens demanding for a better NSSF.

The October 20, 2022 petition, signed by more than 90 members was addressed to IGG, President Museveni, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Gender minister Betty Amongi, the office of the chairperson of the Parliamentary committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

“There is glaring corruption and abuse of office including collusion in the way contracts and procurements are handled by the management of NSSF. There is thus the need for an investigation and or forensic audit on selected projects undertaken in the last 10 years. In this petition, we analyse the case of the Pension Tower Project and the commercial Development project on Yusuf Lule road as examples,” the petition read in parts.