Oust leaders who cling to power, PWDs urged

The Member of Parliament representing persons with disabilities, Mr Bumali Mpindi has tasked capable members of the National Union for Disabled Persons (NUDIPU) to contest for political positions, during the 2026 national elections and replace those who have overstayed in power.

Speaking at the sidelines of a three-day (June 24-26) Disability Rights Fund (DRF) and Disability Rights Advocacy Fund(DRAF) meeting in Kampala, Mr Mpindi said the disability movement is in dire need of new leaders with new ideas.

“The Electoral Commission has already released the roadmap for the 2026 general election. I encourage you to contest for political seats of your choice so that we can get new leaders with new ideas that can take the disability movement forward and avoid being like stagnant water,” he observed.

According to the roadmap, demarcation of electoral areas will take place in July this year, updates of voters’ registers in 2025, presidential nominations will be conducted between October 2 and 3, 2025 and elections will take place between January 12 to February 19, 2023.

He also challenged persons with disabilities to take advantage of the various leadership structures to monitor implementation of government programs such as the Parish Development Model, to ensure that they benefit from their share.

Mr David Nangosi, the programs officer of NUDIP said PWDs have for long struggled to be on the voter register, accessing voter education and polling stations due to the nature of their disabilities.

"We want to see that government is at the center of making sure that challenges hindering participatory electoral democracy are addressed,” he said, “ adding, “In 2021, voter education was done online due to the Corvid-19 induced lockdown. The blind couldn’t access such information.”

Ms Esther Kyozira, NUDIPU’s chief executive officer expressed concern over what she termed as the continued human rights violations against PWDs.

She called for the review of the criminal registration book, fast-tracking the approval of the judicature rules for handling cases of PWDs, and implementation of the global disability summit commitments made in 2018 in London and 2022 in Norway.

Some of the commitments made during the summits included increased access to communication and information, justice, community-based services, political participation, and economic empowerment among others.

According to the 2014 national census, persons with disabilities represent 12.4 percent of the national population.

Ms Ketty Aero, the chairperson of NUDIPU’s board of directors says little progress has been achieved in inclusive crisis, conflict, and climate change management.