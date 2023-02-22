Three school head teachers demoted 

“As a way of cleaning up the mess in the education department, we carried out reshuffles in which three head teachers were demoted because of poor performance in last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations and irregular school attendance,” Mr Bwengye said.

Likewise, eight teachers have been transferred to new duty stations to boost education standards.



Promotions

Mr Bwengye also said five deputy head teachers have since been promoted to full head teachers to replace those who retired.

Mr Akankwasa described the decision as unfair and abrupt.

“I am servicing bank loans and paying school fees for my children, some of whom are at the university,’’ he said.

Kabale District registered 132 candidates who did not sit the 2022 PLE.

“Head teachers have been asked to make an audit report indicating why the candidates did not sit for the exams.