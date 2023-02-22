Three school head teachers demoted
Three head teachers in Kabale District have been demoted to classroom teachers over poor performance in the final exams.
The demoted teachers are Geoffrey Tindyebwa (Kabirango Primary School), Mr Benius Akankwasa (Burimba Primary School) and Mr Micheal Mwesigwa (Kagona Primary School).
The Kabale District Education Officer, Mr Moses Bwengye, revealed the changes while addressing the press in Kabale Town on Tuesday morning.
“As a way of cleaning up the mess in the education department, we carried out reshuffles in which three head teachers were demoted because of poor performance in last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations and irregular school attendance,” Mr Bwengye said.
Likewise, eight teachers have been transferred to new duty stations to boost education standards.
Promotions
Mr Bwengye also said five deputy head teachers have since been promoted to full head teachers to replace those who retired.
Mr Akankwasa described the decision as unfair and abrupt.
“I am servicing bank loans and paying school fees for my children, some of whom are at the university,’’ he said.
Kabale District registered 132 candidates who did not sit the 2022 PLE.
“Head teachers have been asked to make an audit report indicating why the candidates did not sit for the exams.
“Of the 3,771 candidates who sat for the exams, 256 candidates passed in Division One, 1,949 (Division Two), 942 (Division Three), 287 (Division Four), whereas 211 candidates failed. A total of 132 didn’t turn up for the examination yet they were registered candidates,” Mr Bwengye said.