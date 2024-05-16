Why high blood pressure is lead killer of expectant mothers

A mother undergoes blood pressure test at Mulago National Referral Hospital during a medical camp in 2023.  PHOTO/TONNY ABET

By  Tonny Abet  &  Dorothy Nagitta

What you need to know:

  • The government, in partnership with private sector and civil society organisations, is running 10 days of activism against pre-eclampsia, aimed at raising awareness about the condition and its prevention.