Pope Francis to visit DR Congo, South Sudan in July

Pope Francis being helped to stand after kissing the feet of South Sudan president, Salva Kiir Mayardit during a Vatican special retreat for South Sudanese leaders on April 11, 2019. FILE PHOTO/ VATICAN

What you need to know:

  • The 85-year-old pontiff will visit the DRC from July 2 to 5, visiting the capital Kinshasa and Goma in the eastern province of North Kivu.
  • The DRC, where about 40 percent of the estimated 90 million inhabitants are Catholic, is struggling with dozens of armed groups in the east of the vast nation.

  • Francis has made four visits to the continent of Africa since his election in 2013.

Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in July, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni announced Thursday.
The 85-year-old pontiff will visit the DRC from July 2 to 5, visiting the capital Kinshasa and Goma in the eastern province of North Kivu.
He will be in South Sudan from July 5 to 7, visiting the capital Juba, Bruni said in a short statement, without providing further details.

