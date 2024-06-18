Let’s fight high rate of school drop out

Daily Monitor yesterday carried a story on findings of a survey on primary school dropout rates in Pallisa District. According to the study, only four out of 10 pupils in Pallisa complete primary education cycle.

The survey that was carried out in 75 of the 76 government-aided schools between the academic years of 2018 and 2019, found out that of the 13,317 children who were enrolled in primary schools in 2012, a total of 7,752 did not complete the primary education cycle by 2018, representing 58 per cent drop out and a 42 per cent completion.

The survey conducted by Citizen Initiative for Democracy and Development-Uganda, a non-governmental organisation, also indicates that the district is losing a huge sum of money in terms of Universal Primary Education (UPE) capitation grants due to high school dropouts.

According to the survey, for the 7,715 children who did not complete the primary school cycle, Pallisa District lost a total of Shs93,024,000 over the period under review.

Pallisa District residents and leaders blame the high primary school dropout rate on poverty, irresponsible parents and negative cultural norms.

What the survey exposed in Pallisa is, sadly, also happening in other parts of the country, with parents marrying off their underage daughters to get wealth. Some parents go as far as pulling their underage daughters out of school and marrying them off because of their greed for wealth.

This unbecoming behaviour is reinforced by negative perceptions against educating girls in some communities. Education is important for every child, whether boy or girl. The authorities should ensure that girls and boys are given an equal opportunity to go to school.

Parents who neglect their duties of educating their children should be compelled to take them to school and the authorities should prosecute those who don’t.

With the government introduction of UPE, even poor parents can now ensure that their children can at least complete primary school education. The authorities should ensure that this opportunity is utilised.

Some parents also pull their children out of school and engage them in activities such as farming, sand mining, and babysitting, among others. This irresponsible behaviour should be stopped by the authorities and parents who engage in such vice penalised.