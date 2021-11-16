Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

November riots:  Why delay justice?

Soldiers manhandle a man in Namugongo near Kampala during the November 2020 riots. PHOTO/ FILE

What you need to know:

The issue: November riots

Our view: Like the cliché goes, justice delayed in justice denied.  We take this anniversary to remind the government to honour its promise to prosecute those involved in the bloodletting and compensate the families of those affected.

This newspaper yesterday started chronicling a government report on the November 18-20, 2020 riots that left at least 54 people dead, hundreds injured, and personal and public property destroyed.

