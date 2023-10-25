US should not make Uganda a scapegoat

The US government on Tuesday released a business advisory in which it warned its citizens that operating interests in Uganda could expose them to financial and reputational risks. The advisory cited widespread human rights abuse and corruption.

The layers of this rare business advisory appears to rhyme with the reality on the ground. The NRM government has superintended over corruption that is so endemic even the gods would be hard-pressed to foresee its end.

It is difficult to tell which of human rights abuse and corruption has sucked the last breath from Uganda. For majority citizens who have faced the brunt of the two evils that appear to be in a competition for which is a bigger devil in the nation, the advisory is one necessary pain.

There have been calls by a section of citizens for the US, for 36 years the NRM government’s biggest backers, to hear the loud screams of Ugandans in torture chambers, to see the trail of the abductions and to feel the pain of masses denied services because of corruption.

Uganda has been a big ally that babysits US interests. Many a time the US has only raised a finger to tap the wrists of this government as it bled its own citizens.

But for all the yawning and screaming from the endemic corruption and human rights violations, the advisory applies too much layer of dishonesty to stand the test of time.

It is good that the government says it will consult the US from within and Washington to establish the root of concerns. Unfortunately, the major issue, the gay rights, is one that the government has laboured to explain before.

The anti-gay law that was passed this year has been variously explained to international partners. Many Ugandans live with gay persons freely. The fallout has been on the issue of recruitment of persons into LGBT activities.

With elections approaching, the Democrats are under pressure to placate the gay lobby groups, which bankrolls a huge chunk of their party. While the US has no investors in key sectors of the economy, their advisory would probably shake a few from other nations. It is prudent that investors consult their own embassies for the reality on the ground and not rely on the US business advisory. In this diplomatic tiff, we are just the easiest target because the Middle East has some of the harshest gay laws and human rights issues but also has a huge chunk of US business. Washington will not rock that boat but our rickety one.