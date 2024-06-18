Experts urge government on fair taxation

Come next financial year, Ugandans will take on the responsibility of shouldering the biggest portion of the budget of some 32.3 trillion shillings, via revenue collection, tax, and non-tax. The government will be seeking to widen the tax base, to meet its steep 32 trillion shillings and a 14% tax to GDP target. According to Mohammed Sempijja, a tax analyst at Ernest and Young, the country’s growing debt now at 93 trillion shillings is of grave concern, and is urging the government to address the accumulation of debt. Betty Ndagire reports