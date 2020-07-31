Rift Valley Fever confirmed in Kabale

By Emmanuel Arineitwe

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of the Rift Valley Fever (RVF) in Kabale District.

The confirmation comes after Robert Mwesigye, a boda boda rider at Voice of Kigezi stage in Kabale town, died on July 22 at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital where he was rushed after presenting signs and symptoms of the RVF.

One of the boda boda operators at Voice of Kigezi stage, who preferred anonymity, said by the time they rushed Mwesigye to hospital, he had severe headache, sore throat, vomiting, cough and was complaining of muscle and joint pains.

The Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, yesterday said they had started tracing those who came in contact with the deceased.

“We appeal to the public to be vigilant to avoid contracting the disease as the Health ministry continues to carry out surveillance in the area,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

The acting Kabale District Health Officer, Mr Alfred Besigensi, told Daily Monitor on the phone that they submitted the results of the deceased to the Ministry of Health.

Advertisement

RVF is a viral disease most commonly seen in domesticated animals in sub-Saharan Africa, such as cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, and camels.