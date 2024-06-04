800 acres of Namanve Industrial Park to be reserved for green belts  

President Museveni has directed that the Kampala Industrial Business Park, Namanve reserves 800 acres for green belts and wetland preservation.

Namanve, previously a forested area, was in 1991 degazetted with 2,200 acres set aside to support the industrialisation agenda.

Speaking at the launch of a tree planting initiative in Namanve, Mukono District State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite, said President Museveni had directed that the industrial park should have aspects of the green cover, which will also see wetlands within the park now preserved.

She added that whereas a lot of trees had been previously cut in pursuit of manufacturing, government was now re-strategising with focus now put on mitigating challenges of climate change.

“The first step the President had to take is to direct that instead of the industrial park occupying 2,200 acres of land, and backfilling wetlands, we downsize the park and look for more land and actually relocate some of our industrialists,” Ms Anite said, noting that government has had to reduce the industrial park land to 1,400 acres.

Last week, Roofings Group, which was one of the first companies to establish a manufacturing plant in the Kampala Industrial Business Park, Namanve launched a campaign in which it said it will plant two million trees in and around the park to help mitigate climate change.