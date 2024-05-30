Africa must explore how to complete its transformation journey - AfDB 

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has said it will focus its discussion on mitigating the transformation of Africa, which, despite recording impressive economic growth remains untransformed.

Speaking ahead of the 2024 Annual Meetings expected to run between May 27 and 31, Prof Vincent Nmehielle, the AfDB Group secretary general, said the meetings will offer solutions in which multilateral development banks can respond better and faster to scale up resources for the sustainable development of the continent.

“Despite sustained economic growth over the past two decades, Africa’s economic transformation remains incomplete … the [meetings] will, therefore, explore how best to fast-track structural transformation across the continent,” he said, noting that the events will also address the importance of a reconfigured global financial architecture as an engine for structural transformation.

About 3,000 delegates, including a delegation from Uganda, are expected to form a diverse representation of participants from within and beyond Africa at the Kenyatta International Conference Center in Nairobi, Kenya.

AfDB remains a key financial provider to African governments and private companies investing in the continent’s member countries. It turns 60 this year.

The meetings will mainly focus on transformation and reforming the global financial architecture to support Africa’s economic trajectory.

Africa remains largely needy in terms of long-term financing to transform key sectors of different economies to drive desired and inclusive growth.